New IIT-M director sets out his top priorities

CHENNAI

11 January 2022 01:46 IST

He designed India’s first microprocessor ‘Shakti’

V. Kamakoti, who has been appointed as the new director of IIT-Madras, said his immediate priority would be to augment the skill sets for indigenous technology development, addressing local and global requirements, aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy.

Mr. Kamakoti, who designed India’s first indigenously-developed microprocessor “Shakti”, will take over from Bhaskar Ramamurthi as the Director of Indian Institute of Technology Madras. Mr. Ramamurthi had served the institute for 10 years.

Mr. Kamakoti is the Associate Dean for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT Madras. He is a member of the National Security Advisory Board.

Advertising

Advertising

“With Prof. Kamakoti at the helm, IIT Madras is poised to scale new heights in the coming years. He has played key roles in many national projects, bringing to bear his deep expertise in computing and cyber security,” said Mr. Ramamurthi.

“In the last two decades, IIT Madras has focused on inter-disciplinary translational research of relevance to our nation,” Mr. Kamakoti said.