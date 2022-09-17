Need for legislation for domestic workers highlighted at State-level consultation

Inputs sought from experts to address issues such as minimum wages, working hours and terms of employment

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 17, 2022 20:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A demand for the Tamil Nadu government to enact a separate legislation to regulate and protect domestic workers in Tamil Nadu was the focus of a State-level consultation organised by the Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Welfare Trust (TNDWWT) and the National Domestic Workers Movement (NDWM) in the city, on Saturday.

Sr. Valarmathi, chief functionary, TNDWWT, said this was a new journey for them in ensuring that a State legislation was put in place, and they had sought inputs from experts through the consultation for the same. In their demand, the TNDWWT has asked for legislation to address minimum wages, working hours, terms of employment, duties of the employer, regulation of placement agencies and protection and penalties for violations.

Delivering the Keynote address, Justice S. Baskaran, Chairperson, Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission, said, “As the birth anniversary of ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy is observed as Social Justice Day, today is a very significant day for the consultation to take place.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that from fixing work hours to ensuring domestic workers get proper wages for the work they do, a lot of areas needed focus. “In many cases, when domestic workers stay in the houses where they work, there is no proper time for rest allotted. This will impact both their physical and mental health, and these are basic rights that are often denied to them,” he said. He further spoke about the protection for domestic workers, and also highlighted the need for women in unorganised sectors to be eligible for benefits when they have to take maternity leave.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A.S. Kumari. Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women, and Esther Mariaselvam, associate director, ActionAid Association, were among those who spoke at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app