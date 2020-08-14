Napier Bridge gets dynamic lighting system

Eye candy: The Napier Bridge was lit up with the dynamic lighting system on Thursday.

CHENNAI

14 August 2020 00:28 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation will launch a dynamic lighting system on all its 37 bridges and subways.

On Thursday, the dynamic lighting system was tested in bridges such as Napier Bridge and T.T.K. Road bridge near the Music Academy. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is expected to launch the project on Friday. All bridges will get the system in two months.

“We will be able to generate millions of colours using the combination of red, green and blue. The city’s dynamic lighting system will be controlled by the command and control system,” an official said. The dynamic lighting will highlight architectural aspects of bridges and subways.

The system will also reflect the mood of each festival. “We will be able to change the colour at frequent intervals, creating a pattern,” the official said.

The system will be energy efficient. Once the command and control system is implemented completely, the system will be used to promote tourism in the city. Work on 84% of the control system has been completed.