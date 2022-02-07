Muthapudupet police arrest quack for robbing patient of gold chain
In the guise of taking test, accused advised woman to remove her chain and sedated her
The Muthapudupet police on Sunday arrested a 39-year-old man who had robbed a pregnant woman of gold chain weighing more than five sovereigns. The accused was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.
A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said the complainant, Ms. Priya, had gone for medical treatment to a private clinic located on MES Road, Muthapudupet, on February 2. Regan Prabhu, who had joined the clinic claiming to be a medical specialist, advised the patient to remove her gold chain in the guise of taking some tests. He then sedated the victim and ran away with the valuable.
Based on a complaint filed by the victim, the police found out that the accused was a quack who had joined the clinic based on an advertisement put up on the social media. The police team got a tip off that he was hiding in a house in Sathyamurthy Nagar, Thiruvottiyur. During the investigation the accused said he was not a medical practitioner but had undergone some diploma course in West Bengal.