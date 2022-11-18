M.P. Saminathan inaugurates Tamil Nadu Day celebrations in Delhi

November 18, 2022 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Information and Publicity M. P. Saminathan on Thursday inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Day celebrations at the 41st India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. He witnessed cultural programmes by artists of the Tamil Nadu Art and Culture Department. A.K.S. Vijayan, State government’s Special Representative in Delhi; Atulya Misra, Chief Resident Commissioner, Tamil Nadu House, Delhi; V.P. Jayaseelan, Director of Information and Public Relations; and Ashish Chatterjee, Resident Commissioner – II, Tamil Nadu House, were present.

