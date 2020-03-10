Motorists bogged down by unauthorised parking on Medavakkam-Mambakkam Road

CHENNAI

10 March 2020

The road is the main thoroughfare for several residents of Sithalapakkam, Vengaivasal, Medavakkam and Kovilancheri

Motorists are finding it hard to access a small stretch of Medavakkam-Mambakkam Main Road because of unauthorised parking of vehices on both sides of the arterial road, particularly during morning and evening peak hours.

Branching off from the Velachery - Tambaram Main Road, the The Medavakkam-Mambakkam Main Road is the main thoroughfare for several residents of Sithalapakkam, Vengaivasal, Medavakkam and Kovilancheri.

A small stretch of the arterial road houses a number of shops resulting in vehicles being parked on the roadside leading to in traffic snarls on a daily basis causing severe hardships to the motorists.

Also the presence of a number of hawkers and heavy vehicles including sewage tankers parked on the road margin has eaten into the road space, residents rued. Despite the State Highways department taking steps to widen the road, the motorists find it of no use because of the illegal parking of vehicles.

D. Krishnan, a resident of TNHB quarters in Sithalapakkam, said the stretch from Radha Nagar to Velachery Main Road junction houses more than five private schools and the unauthorised parking of vehicles causes severe incovenience to children. The parking of vehicles on both sides also poses the risk of accidents from the speeding vehicles.

The residents urge the City Traffic Police to take steps to remove the unauthorised vehicles being on the roadsides to ease traffic congestion. They also want the Traffic Police to remove a portion of the median of the arterial road, as it was causing traffic bottlenecks for vehicles at the intersection of Babu Nagar 3rd Main Road and Gandhi Street.

A senior official of the City Traffic Police said steps would be taken to prevent unauthorised parking of vehicles on the arterial road.