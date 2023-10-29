ADVERTISEMENT

More than 50 suburban train services cancelled Beach-Chengalpattu section on October 31

October 29, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

To make up for the cancelled services, the Southern Railway will operate 16 special train services between Tambaram and Chengalpattu railway stations

The Hindu Bureau

This is being done to facilitate engineering works for the fixing of steel girders as part of the Mass Rapid Transit System phase 2 extension project. Photo: File | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

The Southern Railway has cancelled more than 50 suburban train services on Tuesday on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section. In a press release, the Chennai Division said to facilitate engineering works for the fixing of steel girders as part of the Mass Rapid Transit System phase 2 extension project between Velachery and St. Thomas Mount stations, 53 suburban train services on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section have been cancelled between 10.45 a.m. and 3.45 p.m. on Tuesday. To make up for the cancelled services, the Southern Railway will operate 16 special train services between Tambaram and Chengalpattu railway stations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US