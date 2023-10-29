More than 50 suburban train services cancelled Beach-Chengalpattu section on October 31

October 29, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Railway has cancelled more than 50 suburban train services on Tuesday on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section. In a press release, the Chennai Division said to facilitate engineering works for the fixing of steel girders as part of the Mass Rapid Transit System phase 2 extension project between Velachery and St. Thomas Mount stations, 53 suburban train services on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section have been cancelled between 10.45 a.m. and 3.45 p.m. on Tuesday. To make up for the cancelled services, the Southern Railway will operate 16 special train services between Tambaram and Chengalpattu railway stations.

