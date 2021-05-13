More teams for zonal enforcement

CHENNAI

13 May 2021 23:48 IST

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Shankar Jiwal hold meeting

The Greater Chennai Corporation and the police have increased the number of zonal enforcement teams to book cases against violators of the lockdown.

The number of zonal enforcement teams will increase from 15 to 30. Fifteen teams were formed on May 6 and one more batch of 15 teams will be formed on Friday.

Each of the teams will have two officials from the Corporation, two from the police and one Tahsildar.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal held a meeting.

Meanwhile, Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy on Thursday warned of appropriate legal action against those who violated the lockdown restrictions.