More history-sheeters will be arrested: Police Commissioner

CHENNAI

14 June 2021 00:26 IST

‘Police will enforce COVID-19 guidelines in Tasmac shops’

The City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said around 15 history-sheeters will be arrested next week.

“We have started a drive to nab history-sheeters. We will not turn a blind eye towards people who create unnecessary problems,” he said. He was speaking to mediapersons after inspecting three Tasmac outlets in the city a day ahead of their reopening, accompanied by Tasmac Managing Director L. Subramanian, to ensure that all COVID-19 protocols were in place.

Speaking about the arrest of history-sheeter ‘Kakathoppu’ Balaji, Mr. Jiwal said police received information that he was in the R.K. Nagar police limits and was in possession of over 20 kg of marijuana. The police said he was injured while trying to flee from the police. He was arrested.

Advertising

Advertising

Answering a question about complaints against YouTuber Madhan for using obscene language, Mr. Jiwal said this had come to the notice of the social media lab of the Central Crime Branch, and added that, “We will see the channel and get a legal opinion, and if there is something objectionable, action will be taken.”

He said the police would ensure that customers follow physical distancing and wear masks (while waiting to buy liquor). He said there were 667 Tasmac outlets in the city, and of this, 27 were cluster shops, located close to each other. “Barricades have been placed in all shops and measures have been taken to ensure physical distancing is followed. If there is overcrowding, people will be made to wait in a holding area and tokens will be issued,” he added.

He said police personnel, through public address systems, will remind people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Mr. Subramanian said whenever there would be overcrowding in the shops, extra counters would be opened. “We have ensured there are adequate numbers of salesmen, and they have been instructed to finish each sale at the earliest,” he said.

Answering a question on whether Tasmac will deliver alcohol through an e-commerce platform, he said it would be discussed with the government.