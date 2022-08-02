Moot court competition held at VIT

August 02, 2022 00:27 IST

VIT School of Law (VITSOL), VIT Chennai, conducted the 4 th edition of the VITSOL National Moot Court Competition on Corporate Law on July 30 and 31.

According to a press release, 35 teams from various universities participated. The team from O.P. Jindal Global Law School, Haryana, won the competition, while the team from School of Law, Christ University, Bengaluru, were the runner-up.

The competition was inaugurated by Justice G.R. Swaminathan, Judge, Madras High Court. Justice N. Anand Venkatesh, Judge, Madras High Court took part in the valedictory session. V. Vijayakumar, vice-chancellor of National Law Institute University, Bhopal and G. Viswanathan, founder and chancellor, VIT, were present.