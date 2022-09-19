Modern public toilets to come up at important bus stops on GST Road

Tambaram Corporation has drawn up a ₹5-crore project. Major bus stops at Pallavaram, Chromepet and Perungalathur to be covered

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 19, 2022 19:41 IST

Tambaram has emerged as a major multimodal transport hub attracting thousands of commuters. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Thousands of commuters reaching Tambaram through the G.S.T. Road face severe difficulties when it comes to answering the nature’s call because of the absence of public conveniences in the vicinity of the bus termini.

Taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the commuters and residents, the Tambaram Corporation has planned to construct modern toilet facilities in the three bus termini as near the bus stops of Pallavaram and Chromepet, which attract a large number of commuters. 

Tambaram has become an important multi-modal transport hub serving both inter and intra-city buses as also being the third terminal of Southern Railway in the city. Long-distance buses are operated via the three bus termini located at Sanatorium, Tambaram and Perungalathur which attract thousands of commuters.

Support our reporting.
Tambaram Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said a proposal had been drawn up to construct modern public toilets and important bus stops along the G.S.T. Road at Pallavaram, Chromepet, Sanatorium, Tambaram and Perungalathur had been identified for the project to be funded under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM). Under the project, tenders had been called for the work. The contractors had been identified for executing the project worth at ₹5 crore and work orders would be issued shortly. 

The Tambaram Corporation, as part of the SBM project, had planned to install urinals at 25 places which attract a large number of crowd.

