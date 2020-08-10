Mobile phone snatchers held in Avadi

CHENNAI

10 August 2020

The Avadi police on Sunday arrested two suspects for allegedly snatching mobile phones from walkers in Avadi and the surrounding areas.

Police said Maheskumar, 28, of Lazar Nagar, was walking near Govardhanagiri when two bike-borne suspects snatched his mobile phone and fled the spot. After investigation, police arrested Jaiganesh, 19, and Gopi, 21, of Chinna Nolambur, and recovered seven mobile phones and a bike from them.

