Mobile palliative care units launched in Tiruvallur

Doorstep treatment: Minister S.M. Nasar flagging off the palliative care units on Monday.

CHENNAI

20 July 2021 01:18 IST

Those requiring the service can call a 24x7 toll-free helpline number 18005997626 and provide the details.

Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Nasar on Monday launched Neyam, a mobile palliative and rehabilitation care unit to take care of over 2,600 bed-ridden people in Tiruvallur.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nasar said Neyam was a free service, and was the first of its kind in the State. “Though nurses are already being sent to these homes, they are unable to carry equipment needed for physiotherapy when they travel by buses. The vehicles will have a physiotherapist, a nurse and a community volunteer, and they will have to travel to 20 homes a day,” he said.

Tiruvallur Collector Alby John said those requiring the service could call a 24x7 toll-free helpline number 18005997626 and provide the details.

He said this would also serve as a grievance and redressal helpline.

“We get around 200 complaints during the Monday Grievance Day meetings. There will be people who are unable to come directly to the meeting. People can also WhatsApp their problems on 9840327626,” he added.