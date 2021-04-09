Men register a higher turnout in Chennai seats

Uneven distribution: The difference in the turnout between men and women was the highest in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency.

CHENNAI

09 April 2021 01:29 IST

About 60.83% of men voted, while only 57.44% of women did

All 16 constituencies of Chennai district registered a higher turnout of male voters during the Assembly election held on April 6.

According to data compiled by the Chennai District Election Office, the turnout of men was 3.39 percentage points higher than that of women in the city. About 60.83% of men on the electoral rolls voted, while only 57.44% of women voters did.

As many as 12.13 lakh men and 11.84 lakh women voted during this election in the 16 constituencies in the city. However, the number of men on the electoral rolls is lower than that of women. According to data from the Chennai District Election Office, 19.94 lakh men and 20.61 lakh women are on the electoral rolls.

Advertising

Advertising

The highest turnout of men was registered in Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency with 72.34% of men voting. Just 69.76% of women electors voted there.

The turnout of men was the lowest in Velachery, with 57.06% of the 1.55 lakh men voting.

The difference in the turnout between men and women was the highest in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. Of the 2.34 lakh electors, 62.17% of men and 54.8% of women voted. The difference in the turnout between men and women was more than 7 percentage points in the seat.

Most other constituencies registered a smaller difference of less than 3 percentage points between the turnout of men and women.