October 04, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The MedIndia Hospitals and MedIndia Charitable Trust organised a cleanliness drive in the city and Madurai on Sunday.

T.S. Chandrasekar, Chairman and Chief Interventional Gastroenterologist, MedIndia Hospitals, inaugurated the ‘Shramdaan for swachhata’, to celebrate Gandhi Jayanthi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘garbage-free India’.

As part of the cleanliness drive, employees of the MedIndia Hospitals distributed pamphlets on health and hygiene.

