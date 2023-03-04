ADVERTISEMENT

Medical representative ends life following loss in playing online gambling  

March 04, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old medical representative ended his life near Tambaram following loss in online gambling and subsequent harassment of the operators of online loan app as he had borrowed nearly ₹20 lakh loan, the police said.

The victim has been identified as Vinodhkumar, 37, of Ganapathipuram, near Tambaram. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

After completing B. Pharm, Vinodhkumar was working as a medical representative. The police said he was addicted to online gambling and borrowed money through online apps to meet family expenses as well as for online gambling.

Recently, he faced harassment from the operators of online loan apps since he could not pay the exorbitant rate of interest. He was under depression for the last few months, the police said.

On Friday night, he was found dead in one of the rooms at his house. His wife who returned from work spotted his body. The Selaiyur police registered a case and sent the body to Government Chromepet Hospital for post-mortem.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available in Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

