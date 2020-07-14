Mechanised boats to resume operation from Kasimedu today

CHENNAI

Around 3,000 passes issued for those who have work inside the harbour.

After a break of over 110 days, mechanised boats will leave the Kasimedu fishing harbour on Wednesday.

Sources in the Fisheries Department said around 3,000 passes had been issued to those who have work inside the harbour. “Those without passes will not be allowed to enter. We will ensure temperature checks for those entering,” the official said. Of the 1,000-odd mechanised boats, only around 150 will leave due to a lack of migrant workers.

A senior official said only wholesale auctioneers will be allowed, while retailers will have to purchase from the markets at Chintadripet, Red Hills and Pattalam. Gradually, local fishers from neighbouring villages will also be allowed.

“We need to begin restoring normalcy because this is a question of livelihood,” the official said.

However, G. Arasu of the Chennai Chengai Singaravelar Visai Padagu Meenavar Sangam said they were worried about retailers not being allowed inside. “About 70% of our catch is small fish, which can only be sold by retailers,” he said.