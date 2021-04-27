Meat stalls to be shut on Saturdays

CHENNAI

27 April 2021 01:55 IST

Markets and stalls selling fish, chicken and other meat would remain closed on Saturdays too.

The Tamil Nadu government issued a Government Order to this effect on Monday.

Crowding

“Since a complete lockdown has been enforced on Sundays, crowding was witnessed in meat stalls on Saturdays with people flouting physical distancing norms,” a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan said.

The decision to keep the stalls closed on Saturdays was being taken in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

“Action will be initiated against the violators,” it added.