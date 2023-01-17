ADVERTISEMENT

Mastercard expands programme to promote STEM studies among girl students

January 17, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mastercard announced the new phase of its flagship Girls4Tech programme in India, which will benefit over 10,800 girls from 30 government schools in Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday.

Supported by the Mastercard Impact Fund and in partnership with the American India Foundation (AIF), the expansion of the programme aims to reach an additional 1 lakh female students across the country by 2024 to encourage them to take up Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, this includes 10,800 students in Tamil Nadu. STEM courses will be offered to girls aged 8 to 14. In 2020-21, the programme reached 17,820 girls across three districts in Tamil Nadu, with an aim to narrow the gender gap in STEM.

“The under-representation and disparity of women in STEM are results of deep-rooted social biases and expectations influencing the quality of education they receive and the subjects they study,” said Mathew Joseph, Country Director, American India Foundation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US