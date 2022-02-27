Massive clean-up drive held at Neelankarai beach

Volunteers at the beach clean-up drive organised jointly by G Square and The Hindu on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

February 27, 2022 18:46 IST

Initiative will continue till April at different beaches across city

Several people took to the Neelankarai beach and enthusiastically cleaned up a portion of the coastline on Sunday. The massive beach clean-up exercise was organised jointly by G Square and The Hindu.

Nearly 200 volunteers actively participated in the event ‘Team Up To Clean Up: My city, My Coast, My Environment’. The Environment Foundation of India was the knowledge partner of the two-hour event, which kicked off at 7 a.m.

Advertising

Advertising

The ‘Green Warriors of Chennai’ collected nearly 1.7 tonnes of waste, including plastics, footwear and glass pieces, and segregated them accordingly.

The Hindu and G Square will organise beach clean-up activities in the city every Sunday for six weeks till the first week of April, keeping in mind the growing pollution of the ecosystem caused by littering in beaches.

The events in the coming weeks will be held at Akkarai beach (March 6), Muttukadu beach (March 13), Kovalam beach (March 20), Injamabakkam beach (March 27) and Panaiyur beach (April 3).

Volunteers may register at bit.ly/GQTHBC2. For queries, contact +91 87786 56539.