Chennai

Man arrested for murdering wife in Kundrathur

The Kundrathur police on Thursday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly beating his wife to death suspecting her fidelity.

The victim has been identified as Alamelu, 42, of Kundrathur who was working as a schoolteacher in Nandambakkam for last two years. Her husband Ramesh, 45, was a staff in a club in T. Nagar. The couple had married 22 years ago and have two daughters. Ramesh had been irregular to work for the last couple of months. The couple had frequent quarrels as he suspected her fidelity and abused her. Following a quarrel, she went to her parental home a week ago and then returned to the matrimonial house on Wednesday.

However, Ramesh had again quarelled with her and hit her with a crowbar. He ransacked the house and broke the window glass. A police constable, who was nearby, caught Ramesh when he tried to escape. Ramesh has been charged with murder.

