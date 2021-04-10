Man killed in spat over an egg at Tasmac bar

CHENNAI

10 April 2021 01:02 IST

Police trace the accused after seeing CCTV footage

The mystery behind the death of a 50-year-old man found lying on the roadside in the Puzhal police station limits has been cracked with the arrest of a suspect who allegedly brutally attacked the man following a dispute in sharing an egg at a Tasmac bar.

The police received a message that a man was found dead in Laxmipuram on Thursday night. His body bore wounds. After registering a case of suspicious death, the police investigated and identified the victim as M. Anbalagan, 52, of Laxmipuram.

On scrutiny of CCTV footage, the police found that two men reached the spot on a bike and one of them attacked Anbalagan indiscriminately. Using the registration number of the bike, the police traced the suspect Krishnamurthy, 38, of Laxmipuram. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Advertising

Advertising

On Thursday night, Anbalagan and Krishnamurthy were having drinks at a Tasmac bar nearby.

Krishnamurthy snatched the boiled egg ordered by the former. Anbalagan hit him in the face with a sharp key. Krishnamurthy went out and returned with a friend on a bike.

He attacked Anbalagan, who was walking near the bar, said the police.