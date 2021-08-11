Man held for stealing mobile phone from a doctor in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

CHENNAI

11 August 2021 01:17 IST

The police arrested a 55-year-old patient for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a doctor in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGH) and sold it at Burma Bazaar.

According to the police, Praveen, 25, of Nanganallur, is working as a doctor at the Institute of Orthopedics and Traumatology. At 11.40 a.m. on Monday, while he was busy attending to patients, his mobile phone was stolen. He lodged a complaint with the RGGGH police station.

Using the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number, the police traced the gadget to Burma Bazaar.

Advertising

Advertising

Upon investigation, the police found that one Shankar had sold off the phone. The police arrested the accused S. Shankar, 55, of Erukkanchery, who went to the hospital for treatment for his knee pain. He took away the doctor’s mobile phone when no one noticed and sold it. He was remanded in judicial custody.