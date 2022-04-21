Man held for harassing woman advocate in Chennai

April 21, 2022 16:39 IST

He grabbed her hand and forced her to take a selfie with him, say police

The Esplanade police arrested a 30-year-old man for stalking a woman advocate and harassing her to marry him.

The police said the 24-year-old woman got married a few months ago. The accused, M Sathish of Kolathur, also an advocate, was her classmate in law college. He had been harassing her for a couple years to marry him despite being warned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday, he followed her to the Broadway bus stand, grabbed her hand and forced her to take a selfie with him. Based on a complaint from her, the police arrested Sathish under sections of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.