Man held for damaging ATMs in Thirunindravur

CHENNAI

22 September 2021 01:36 IST

Personnel from the Thirunindravur police station on Tuesday arrested a 50-year-old man for damaging six ATMs using a hammer allegedly under influence of alcohol.

On Monday night, the police received information about a man who was damaging an ATM on Prakash Nagar Main Road. The police team caught him while he was roaming with a hammer on C.T.H. Main Road. He was identified as Sheshadri, 50, of Prakash Nagar.

He claimed that when he attempted to withdraw cash from an ATM recently, the machine declined to dispense the cash, which prompted him to target them.

Advertising

Advertising

He damaged three displays of ATMs of a nationalised bank and three others of other banks in the surrounding area. Based on a complaint from one of the bank managers, he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.