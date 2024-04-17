ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for assaulting two persons, including a police constable

April 17, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police are searching for three more suspects

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have arrested a 22-year-old and are searching for three other persons who severely assaulted a 34-year-old police constable and his cousin on Tuesday.

The police said that when D. Senthilkumar of Tiruvottiyur, a constable attached to the R.K. Nagar police station, and his cousin Karthik went to dump garbage in a bin near a railway track, four inebriated persons began arguing with them. The group assaulted both men with stones and liquor bottles and fled the spot. The injured duo were taken to a private hospital for treatment. 

Based on a complaint from Mr. Senthilkumar, the Tiruvottiyur, police registered an attempt to murder case and arrested M. Santhosh ​of Ramanathapuram ​d​istrict and are searching for his three accomplices, who are on the run.

