Man found dead after stabbing woman

CHENNAI

30 January 2021 01:32 IST

A 26-year-old youth, who fled after stabbing a young woman, was found dead in Madhavaram on Friday.

The police said the woman, an IT firm employee, and V. Sudhakar, who owns a cellphone shop, were in love for four years. She ended the relationship recently following his bad behaviour. On Thursday, attacked her, inflicting injuries on her stomach, head, and hand, the police said. She was admitted to Government Stanley Hospital. Based on her complaint, police booked a case. Sudhakar was found dead on a vacant land in Madhavaram.

Those in need of counselling may contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.

Advertising

Advertising