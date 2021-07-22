Man ends life due to usury, 2 held

CHENNAI

22 July 2021 01:39 IST

A 42-year-old man ended his life at a grocery store in Korattur due to harassment from moneylenders.

The deceased was identified as S. Selvakumar, 42, from Korattur, who ran a grocery store. He was found dead by customers on Tuesday. On information, personnel from the Korattur police station retrieved his body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

In a note which was recovered on Wednesday, Selvakumar alleged that Prakash, 28, and Thyagarajan, 47, harassed him. He had borrowed ₹4 lakh and ₹11 lakh from them respectively. While he paid Prakash ₹11 lakh as interest, an interest of ₹33 lakh was paid to Thyagarajan. The duo allegedly demanded more money to settle the debt, and threatened Selvakumar to hand over his house.

Advertising

Advertising

The police arrested Thyagarajan and Prakash, and remanded them in judicial custody.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)