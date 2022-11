December 01, 2022 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST

Parthiban, a 26-year-old auto rickshaw driver allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday after he lost over ₹50,000 by playing online games, police in Manali said. He was a resident of Kaal Thottam area, near Ayappan temple in Manali.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

