Man electrocuted, grandfather drowns

CHENNAI

18 September 2020 00:06 IST

A 21-year-old youth was electrocuted and fell into a well when he tried to repair a motor in his farm in Uthukottai on Wednesday evening. His grandfather, who jumped into the well to save him, drowned.

According to the police, Rose, 72, and his grandson Vignesh, 21, from Senjiagaram in Uthukottai had gone to the farm on Wednesday afternoon.

When Vignesh tried to repair a motor in the farm well, he was electrocuted and fell into the water. Seeing this, Rose jumped into the well and tried to save him but drowned.

Advertising

Advertising

When Vignesh’s father returned home in the evening, he found the two missing and lodged a police complaint.

Their bodies were found in the well on Wednesday night. Further investigation is on.