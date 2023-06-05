ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for selling liquor illegally 

June 05, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW), Anna Nagar, has arrested a former employee of a bar for allegedly selling at high price liquor was procured from Tasmac outlet.

Following a tip-off, the police kept a watch around a bar which has been closed now. A man was seen hoarding the liquor procured from nearby Tasmac outlet and selling at higher prices after closure of the outlet. The police arrested A. Ambrose, 40. of Thiruvadanai, Ramanathapuram district, and seized 592 bottles of liquor from him. The police launched a search to trace Jayaram, owner of the bar, who was also allegedly involved in the illegal sale of liquor.

