Man arrested for selling cocaine near Shenoy Nagar Metrorail station in Chennai

April 16, 2024 04:48 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the 25-year-old had procured the drug through an online portal; 120 grams of cocaine was recovered from him

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai police on Monday, April 15, 2024, arrested a 25-year-old for possessing and selling cocaine near the Shenoy Nagar Metrorail station.

In January, the city police had busted a network of drug traffickers comprising Nigerians, South Africans and affluent businessmen in the city, and had arrested four suspects from Chennai in addition to three African nationals. Following this, the police had mounted surveillance on drug users and sellers in various areas.

As a result of their continuous vigil, a police team led by the Aminjikarai Police Inspector nabbed the suspect who has been identified as Lokesh, 25, of K.C. Garden in Kolathur near the Shenoy Nagar Metrorail Station. Police said he was caught red-handed while selling the narcotic drug near the station. They also recovered 120 grams of cocaine from him.

Lokesh was arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a special court for NDPS cases in the city.

An initial interrogation with Lokesh revealed that he was running a mobile phone shop and selling the drug after procuring it through an online portal by placing orders on the dark web. The police have also launched further investigations to nab the main supplier of the drug.

