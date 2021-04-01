Man held for killing his brother

CHENNAI

01 April 2021 01:05 IST

The two brothers were running a cobbler shop on a pavement Anna Nagar

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering his brother under the influence of alcohol in the Anna Nagar police station limits.

The police said the victim Lourdhu Samy, 26, and his brother Irudhayam alias Anand, 30, were running a cobbler shop on the platform near Kandasamy College.

On Tuesday night, a tipsy Irudhayam quarrelled with his brother, who was standing and allegedly stabbed him with a tool from the shop.

Advertising

Advertising

Lourdhu Samy died on the spot.

Irudhayam has been remanded in judicial custody.