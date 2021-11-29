Makkal Needhi Maiam office-bearers join Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

CHENNAI

Party says the defected members were inactive

Makkal Needhi Maiam’s (MNM)’ Alandur constituency in-charge Mukesh Khanna, Velachery and Saidapet constituencies in-charge Perumal, along with a few Maiam cadres, joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the presence of party president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Health Minister Ma. Subramaniam this week.

Mr. Khanna told The Hindu he decided to join the DMK “after being inspired” by the work of the State government in the first 200 days.

MNM sources claimed those who joined the DMK were inactive in the party and that it would not affect them. After the Assembly election, a slew of second-line leaders had left MNM claiming that party founder Kamal Haasan was autocratic and undemocratic.

Mr. Haasan is recuperating in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.