Madras University convocation in February

07 January 2022 19:48 IST

University’s 164th convocation to be held in the centenary auditorium

The University of Madras has announced that the 164th annual convocation would be held in the second week of February.

Applications for admission to the convocation may either be downloaded at www.unom.ac.in or can alternatively be purchased at the university’s enquiry counter for ₹25. January 31 is the last date to submit filled in applications.

