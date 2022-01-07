ChennaiCHENNAI 07 January 2022 19:48 IST
Madras University convocation in February
University’s 164th convocation to be held in the centenary auditorium
The University of Madras has announced that the 164th annual convocation would be held in the second week of February.
Applications for admission to the convocation may either be downloaded at www.unom.ac.in or can alternatively be purchased at the university’s enquiry counter for ₹25. January 31 is the last date to submit filled in applications.
