ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court deplores practice of writing anonymous, pseudonymous threatening letters to judges

March 04, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 12:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Justice R.N. Manjula went on record about receiving threatening, anonymous letters, after she reserved orders on a petition filed by self-styled godman Siva Shankar Baba, to quash one of the many sexual harassment FIRs registered against him

The Hindu Bureau

Madras High Court. File

The Madras High Court has sent a stern message to those who write anonymous and pseudonymous threatening letters to judges attempting to dissuade them from taking just decisions in certain cases.

“The courts are not pliable for such kind of threats and such cheap attempts will not stand in the way of dispensing justice,” the court said.

Justice R.N. Manjula wrote that she wants this message to be delivered in loud terms, by dismissing a petition filed by self-styled godman, C.N. Siva Shankaran, alias Siva Shankar Baba to quash one of the many First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against him by the State police on charges of having subjected children and women to sexual harassment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge placed on record an “ugly turn” that took place after she reserved orders on the FIR quash petition. “Pseudonymous letters of threat were sent for dissuading this court from passing orders in this petition. Such cheap attitude on the part of the person who sent would only show cowardice and disregard to the process of the court,” she said.

Justice Manjula had initially allowed the petition on October 17, 2022 and quashed the FIR registered by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department in Chennai. However, at the instance of the victim as well as State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah, the judge recalled her order on November 21, 2022.

Thereafter, she heard the petition afresh and allowed the victim’s counsel too, to make her submissions before reserving the orders on November 29, 2022. It took three months to deliver the verdict after analysing the arguments advanced by both sides and in the meantime, the judge had received pseudonymous letters of threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US