Madhavaram fruit market will function during August 10 strike

CHENNAI

06 August 2020 00:25 IST

Traders decide against taking part due to the festival season

The fruit market in Madhavaram will function on August 10 to avoid inconvenience to retailers.

Wholesale fruit merchants said they would not down shutters but would extend their support for the strike proposed by other merchants.

The Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu, along with various federations of Koyambedu merchants’ associations, had recently announced that vegetables, fruits and flower shops across the State would remain closed on Monday.

They demanded that the traditional markets that have been closed in Tamil Nadu, including the Koyambedu Wholesale Market complex, be reopened.

However, fruit merchants in Madhavaram decided to keep the nearly 300 shops open since it could affect customers and sales ahead of the festival season.

Pamphlets on the decision were distributed to the traders on Wednesday.

S. Srinivasan, president of the Chennai Fruits Commission Agents’ Association, said the market now received up to 1,500 tonnes of fruits daily and would receive an additional 100 tonnes next week, ahead of the festival season.

“We will extend our support to the traders who are taking efforts to reopen the Koyambedu market. We will also represent to the government on the issue,” he added.