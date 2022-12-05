Low pressure area forms over South Andaman Sea

December 05, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai on Monday announced that a low pressure area (LPA) has formed over the south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood. It is likely to concentrate into a depression by Tuesday evening and bring widespread light to moderate rains over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas for three days from Wednesday.

Additional Director General of Meteorology, RMC Chennai, S. Balachandran the LPA was likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further gradually into a cyclonic storm and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu - Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by Thursday morning.

Heavy rainfall forecast

On Wednesday, people in the Delta districts, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai can expect heavy rains in a few places. On Thursday, few places in northern coastal districts upto Nagapattinam are likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall under the influence of the system, he said.

Till early Monday morning, several places in the delta and western districts recorded considerable quantities of rain. "This was caused by a low level cyclonic circulation over north Kerala Coast and the Gulf of Mannar. This system has now weakened and therefore on Tuesday, the forecast is only light rains in few places," explained P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre.

Rainfall

Thanjavur recorded 16 cm of rainfall, Needamangalam 14 cm, Lower Anaicut 12 cm, Nannilam and Valangaiman in Tiruvarur district and Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district recorded 11 cm each.