Loco drivers protest near Moore Market Complex suburban railway station

October 10, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

A large number of loco running staff participated in the hunger protest organised by the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) in support of their demands in front of the Moore Market Complex (MMC) suburban railway station on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the association, the protesters said they had been burdened with heavy work and wanted the Railways to reduce the duty hours and implement the recommendation of 40 hours weekly rest by the high-power committee (HPC) report given in 2013. The HPC report had not been implemented, the protesters said.

The other demands of the loco staff include limiting the night duty to two days a week, restoring the old pension scheme, retaining the Indian railways as a public sector and not allow any privatisation.

Also the loco running staff, highlighting the absence of provision of basic amenities for the woman loco drivers, wanted the amenities to be provided. The protesters wanted the process of inter-divisional transfer within zones and inter railway transfer among other railway zones to be expedited.

