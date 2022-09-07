‘Loan repayment by women members of cooperative at 90%’

This has been possible because of follow-up: Nandini Azad

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 07, 2022 21:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 90% of the loans taken by members of cooperatives for women under the aegis of the Working Women’s Forum (India) — The Indian Cooperative Network for Women (ICNW) are being repaid, Nandini Azad, president of the forum, said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was addressing an online event organised by the International Raiffeisen Union (Germany), which is the largest and oldest cooperative union in the world with members in 53 countries. Ms. Azad said that this was possible with continuous follow-up at every level by staffers. “We reduced the loan amount following our interaction with the IRU. The Forum has its own set of internal auditors and credit rating mechanism to ensure that the very deserving and those who will make the effort to repay are given loans,” she said.

The women, most of whom were earning very paltry sum, have begun to support their families, provide good education for their children and employ a few other women thanks to the loans, Ms. Azad said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

She said the Forum, which was formed in 1978, promoted the ICNW India in 1981 with 800 women members now reached out to 6,00,000 women members in 6,544 villages/slums in South India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
loans

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app