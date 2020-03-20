Large textile, jewellery shops to shut

CHENNAI

20 March 2020 01:16 IST

Supermarkets with essentials, medical shops and eateries to function

As part of precautionary measures to check the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday ordered the closure of large textile and jewellery shops and departmental stores with central air-conditioning facilities from March 20. The closure will be effective till March 31.

“However, orders placed earlier in jewellery shops can be picked up through a specific counter. Supermarkets with essential supplies, those with vegetables and fruits, medical shops and eateries will function as usual,” an official release said.

The Chief Minister said IT companies and MSME units “must take steps” to allow “work from home” option for their employees. He also advised these organisations to create awareness among their employees and to keep their canteens clean. Following a review meeting chaired by the CM, he also ordered closure of weekly markets till March 31. Worship in major temples, including Murugan temple in Vadapalani, Parthasarathy temple in Triplicane, Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore, Meenakshi temple in Madurai, among others, would be “temporarily suspended” till March 31. However, “regular poojais will go on as per traditions (agama vidhigal)”.

Advertising

Advertising

District Collectors have been advised to temporarily suspend worship in churches, mosques and dargas till March 31. Since there is a possibility of spread of the pandemic from nearby States, “it has been decided to scale down inter-State bus transport” and GM of Southern Railway has been requested to reduce services to and from other States.