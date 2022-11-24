Kovilpatti man, presumed dead for 24 years, to be reunited with his kin

November 24, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

He was found about a week ago in Tambaram and was rescued by the Kaval Karangal team of the police; he was put up at a Corporation shelter, managed by Anbagam, an NGO

The Hindu Bureau

David Durairaj, 55, a native of Kovilpatti, seen with Rafiya, director of Anbagam, an NGO which is managing a shelter in Tambaram. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Twenty-four years ago, David Durairaj, 55, left Kovilpatti and his wife Mahalakhmi, two-year-old daughter and a newborn son. He was presumed dead by the family. He left a few days after his wife died while giving birth to the boy, who was named Karthik.

ADVERTISEMENT

A week ago, he was found in Tambaram by the Kaval Karangal wing of the Chennai police and taken to a Greater Chennai Corporation shelter run by the NGO Anbagam on the premises of the Communicable Diseases Hospital, Tondiarpet. 

According to Rafiya, the shelter’s manager, David’s sister-in-law and husband will take him home soon. When David arrived at Anbagam, he had been given clothes and his beard shaved by the police. He had a light depression and it was only after a few days that he began to speak clearly. This is how they were able to locate and contact his family. However, his son Karthik is unwilling to communicate or even see his father as he blames him for his mother’s death. He has heard from family members that his father would beat his mother.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Karthik says even if his father returns to Kovilpatti, he will not make an attempt to meet him. According to Rafiya, David seems positive that his children will meet him. Through conversations with David, Rafiya understood that he wanted to come to Chennai to become successful and never returned to Kovilpatti as he had not achieved anything yet.

“In most cases, families are not willing to take back the person and so this reunion makes everyone at the NGO very happy”, said Rafiya.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US