Kottivakkam residents seek desilting of SWDs

A few houses near a vacant plot on AGS Colony Third Street in Kottivakkam on East Coast Road are affected by the clogs in the nearby stormwater drain on Kannappa Nagar Second Main Road in Srinivasapuram.

As per the design of the stormwater drain network, water from Kannappa Nagar Second Main Road should flow into Kannapa Nagar Third Cross Street. Due to the clogs in the stormwater drain on Kannappa Nagar Second Main Road, water spills out of it, entering vacant plots and houses on AGS Colony Third Street.

The affected residents want the Greater Chennai Corporation to clean the stormwater drains.

“Residents have been enduring this problem for close to a year. This problem has worsened following the recent spells of rain. The stagnant water in the land includes sewage. We want GCC to attend to the drains at the earliest,” says Ranjini Jayaraman, a resident of AGS Colony Third Street.