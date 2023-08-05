Key suspect in fake passport case arrested; 105 fake passports, foreign currency seized 

August 05, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police have arrested a key suspect involved in the forgery of passports and sending job aspirants abroad by using forged documents. He was remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

Immigration department staff at the Anna International Terminal at Chennai airport lodged a complaint on July 7 with the CCB alleging that Anthonysamy tried to fly to Malaysia by using a fake passport and sought action against him. Based on the complaint, the special wing of CCB arrested and interrogated Anthonysamy.

Based on the information given by Anthonysamy, the CCB arrested Mohamed Feroz Khan, 45, of Ananthur village in Ramanathapuram district. Investigation revealed that Khan used to send ineligible persons to Malaysia and other countries after collecting money from them and by creating fake passports using forged documents. He was helped in this by Syed Abudahir of Alangudi, Pudukottai, who has been reported to be absconding.

Over 105 fake passports and documents, fake stamps and seals used in government and various organizations and computer, printer, cash counting machine, ₹57,000 in cash and foreign currencies were seized from the residences of Khan and Abudahir.

The police have appealed to the members of the public to be exercise caution while applying for passports and visas through agents. They advised the members of the public to submit all required documents to Regional Passport Offices and obtain visas only through the offices of the Consulates concerned.

