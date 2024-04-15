Karpagam Gardens residents want this issue addressed immediately after LS polls

April 15, 2024 03:18 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

Dead men tell no lies. But when the dead is six feet under for a lengthy stretch of time, unearthing the truth they have taken to the grave, takes effort.

That analogy applies to stormwater drains. Residents of Karpagam Gardens in Adyar want a stormwater drain network that defines their monsoon experience “exhumed” and studied for design defects, and possibly even damage.

The model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections would not allow for an exercise now to study and reconstruct the stormwater drains, but residents want Greater Chennai Corporation to get cracking with the exercise immediately after the elections. For, they do not want to experience what they did during Michaung.

Abhishek VN, a resident of Karapagam Gardens, observes: “During Michaung, it was surprising that our colony faced inundation at various places lasting 48 hours after stoppage of rains. It was mainly due to issues relating to the stormwater drain network leading up to the Adyar river.”

In a letter dated January 30, 2024, Karpagam Gardens Welfare Association wrote to the Zonal Officer, Zone 13, Greater Chennai Corporation that several houses in Karpagam Gardens had been flooded during Michaung, despite the presence of an elaborate stormwater drain network.

The letter went on to elaborate: “In addition, this flooding also had a cascading effect upstream on areas such as Parameswari Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar, Padmanabha Nagar etc. It goes without saying that the downstream areas such as Ramasamy Garden and Vasantha Press Road had water levels even higher than Karpagam Gardens.

Hence, fixing the SWD issue is imperative for the entire neighbourhood in Ward 174.”

The letter drew attention to an earlier letter (dated May 2023) sent to the Corporation, and reiterated the demands set forth in it.

The demands in the May, 2023 letter are as follows: “One, reconstruct the old stormwater drain in Ramasamy Garden First Street and Vasantha Press Road with increased capacity and with proper slope all the way to Adyar river to handle the experienced severe rainfall levels. Two, provide more desilting manholes on Besant Avenue SWD starting from Adyar post office to the police booth on Besant Avenue.

Three, construction of new SWD for 8th and 9th Cross Street in Karpagam Gardens to connect with the SWD on 1st Main Road. Four, reconstruct the existing SWD (almost completely blocked) at the point where it crosses from south to north of Besant Avenue at the police booth. Five, construction of a new SWD from Hotel Esthell to Adyar river alongside Saravana Bhavan.”

Bhuvaneswari Natarajan, secretary, Karpagam Gardens Welfare Association, expresses the collective hope of the neighbourhood that GCC would address the SWD-relaed issues immediately after the LS elections has run its course.

