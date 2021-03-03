Judo classes for children at Chennai Corporation Shelter

CHENNAI

03 March 2021 15:02 IST

The sport has been taught to 28 children free of cost by coaches D. Sarathy and M. Manikandan at Thiruvanmiyur shelter

Fourteen year-old S. Solomon, performs a Uchi Mata (inner thigh reaping throw), a judo technique on 13-year-old D. Vinoth, who lands carefully on a mat.

Advertising

Advertising

The two, who are inmates of the Chennai Corporation Shelter for Homeless Children run by Jeeva Jyothi Trust in Thiruvanmiyur, have been practising this olympic sport for the past one month.

The sport has been taught to 28 children of this home free of cost by Judo coach D Sarathy and M. Manikandan, visiting coach at Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. “I have gained mental strength and confidence after practising this art form,” says Solomon, who is a 10th standard student of Chennai Corporation school in Thiruvanmiyur.

His mother is mentally ill and father passed away a few years ago. “He wants to become a doctor and wants to get through sports quota. He practises very hard and his behaviour has also seen a good change,” says R. Prakash, co-ordinator of the shelter.

Judo coach Sarathy said that he takes classes thrice a week. “I have provided few judo mats and the shelter has provided few. We have also arranged uniforms to practise the sport through some well wishers. The children are enjoying it very much. I am teaching it free of cost and would love to teach it for more children and produce more champions,” he explained.

Coach Manikandan said that Judo increases motor abilities, speed, strength and coordination among its practitioners. “They will know how not to get injured if they fall while riding a bike. It also improves physical fitness and core strength. Besides, the children will also get disciplined,” he said.

Mr. Sarathy said that practising such sports keeps children away from bad habits. “It improves their focus and enhances their chance of getting government jobs if they win in state and national level tournaments,” he said.

Asha Parekh Nandini, city-level coordinator, Shelter For Urban Homeless (SUHC), said that they plan to introduce judo training in shelters for girls. “It is useful for physical fitness and self defence,” she said.