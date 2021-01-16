Japanese language courses to be held online

CHENNAI

The Language School of the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry will commence classes for various levels of Japanese language proficiencies.

Courses of spoken and written language for freshers will conducted online during weekends — Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The course will commence from January 23. Other proficiency courses will also start shortly, according to a press release.

For details contact: 044-24352020.