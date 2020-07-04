ISKCON plans Gita classes

CHENNAI

04 July 2020 00:13 IST

ISKCON Chennai is conducting a free 18-session online course “Gita Made Easy-Hindi” from July 6. Each session will cover the essence of one chapter of the Bhagavad Gita and by the end of the course, the participants will get a precise understanding of the Gita and its application in daily life.

Participants will get a course completion certificate. The sessions will be held on Facebook and YouTube from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday to Friday). For details, contact 9840229226.

Advertising

Advertising