Intersex Asia stands in solidarity with Gopi Shankar

November 14, 2022 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The network demands speedy investigation into the alleged assault on activist Gopi Shankar in the capital

The Hindu Bureau

Intersex Asia, an autonomous regional network of intersex-led organisations and individuals from Asian countries, said that they stand in solidarity with Activist Gopi Shankar, a former board member of Intersex Asia and also the South Representative of the National Council for Transgender Persons, and added that they strongly condemn the physical attack on him.

  In a statement, Intersex Asia said that six unidentified men beat him up in Delhi. “An attack of this nature against a prominent activist in the capital city is likely to have a chilling effect on future activism in the country. We are deeply concerned about the safety and security of intersex activists in India,” their statement read. 

The network said they demanded that the alleged assault against Gopi Shankar be speedily investigated and that the assailants must be swiftly identified and apprehended by the police

. They have also urged the National Commission for Human Rights, India, to look into this matter and other acts of violence against the Transgender and Intersex community in India. 

