Information Minister made AIADMK zonal point person for Tenkasi (north)

CHENNAI

22 November 2020 01:34 IST

Information Minister and Thoothukudi (north) district secretary of the AIADMK, Kadambur C. Raju, has been made the party’s zonal point person for Tenkasi (north).

The Tenkasi (north) district unit will cover the Kadayanallur, Sankarankoil and Vasudevanallur constituencies, according to a release of the party. Till now, it was with Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, who would continue to look after the district units of Madurai (rural – west), Theni, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi (south).

Advertising

Advertising